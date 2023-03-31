Ho Chi Minh City hosts first Golf Festival to boost golf tourism

The Ho Chi Minh Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Golf Association have been hosting the first Golf Festival at Tan Son Nhat Golf Course from Wednesday, 29 March 2023 and will be wrapped up today.

According to Tuoitre News, the festival features the Cup Ping Vietnam 2023 tournament, which attracts some 1,000 golfers.

The purpose of the event was to boost golf tourism in Ho Chi Minh City as it is moving toward developing golf tourism based on the potential of its two major golf courses, Tan Son Nhat and Thu Duc.

In addition, the city has planned to launch new products to diversify tourism services as well as create new experiences for tourists.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/ttnewsstyle/20230330/ho-chi-minh-city-hosts-first-golf-festival/72357.html