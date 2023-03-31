General news / Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City hosts first Golf Festival to boost golf tourism

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Golfers at the launch of the Ho Chi Minh Golf Festival 2023 at Tan Son Nhat Golf Course. Photo by T.T.D. via Tuoitre News.

The Ho Chi Minh Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Golf Association have been hosting the first Golf Festival at Tan Son Nhat Golf Course from Wednesday, 29 March 2023 and will be wrapped up today.

According to Tuoitre News, the festival features the Cup Ping Vietnam 2023 tournament, which attracts some 1,000 golfers.

The purpose of the event was to boost golf tourism in Ho Chi Minh City as it is moving toward developing golf tourism based on the potential of its two major golf courses, Tan Son Nhat and Thu Duc.

In addition, the city has planned to launch new products to diversify tourism services as well as create new experiences for tourists.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/ttnewsstyle/20230330/ho-chi-minh-city-hosts-first-golf-festival/72357.html

Related posts:

Owls and ghosts: An ocean of creative museums on Malay island Thai CAS refers to Nordic and other countries on time zones for alcohol sale Extended stay in Thailand for foreigners is approved Foreign tourists await Vietnam 3-month visa policy

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *