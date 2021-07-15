Sign up for SweCham Webinar APAC event with Mr. Klas Eklund on the World Economy

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites to Webinar APAC event with Mr. Klas Eklund on the World Economy on 2 September.

More about the event:

SwedCham is organizing the APAC event with our guest speaker Mr. Klas Eklund, Senior Economist at Mannheimer Swartling, on the world economy. The event is scheduled for 2 September 2021.

During this virtual fireside-style chat, you will be given the rare opportunity to tap into the wealth of knowledge of Mr. Eklund and gain insight into his views and perspectives of the world economy in the wake of the pandemic. There will be time for questions from the audience.

Mr Eklund will be introduced by Jakob Ragnwaldh, Partner, Mannheimer Swartling Singapore.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 2 September 2021

Time: 15:00 – 16:00 (GMT+7)

Entry Fee: Free (Exclusively for SweCham Members only).

Find more information and sign up here