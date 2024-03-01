Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites to general meeting

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites to its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 21 March 2024 from 17-21. Between 17 and 18 the event will be open to members only.

The event will be held at the Rembrandt Hotel & Suites Bangkok. The event will focus on discussing future initiatives, reflecting on the achievements and activities from last year, explore how SweCham can support different businesses in Thailand and contribute to shaping SweCham’s future.

Registrate for the event here.

The event program is as follows:

16:30 – 17:00 Registration for the AGM opens

17:00 – 18:00 AGM (members only)

18:00 – 18:30 Welcome drinks and mingling

18:30 – 18:35 Guests are invited to take their seats

18:35 – 18:40 Welcoming remarks from the SweCham President

18:40 – 19:00 Keynote Speaker Presentation and Q&A

19:00 onwards Dinner and networking

Furthermore, guests will eat a 3-course Western dinner and listen to guest speakers.