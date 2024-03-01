Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites to general meeting

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites to its Annual General Meeting (AGM)  on 21 March 2024 from 17-21. Between 17 and 18 the event will be open to members only. 

The event will be held at the Rembrandt Hotel & Suites Bangkok. The event will focus on discussing future initiatives, reflecting on the achievements and activities from last year, explore how SweCham can support different businesses in Thailand and contribute to shaping SweCham’s future.

Registrate for the event here.

The event program is as follows:

16:30 – 17:00    Registration for the AGM opens

17:00 – 18:00    AGM (members only)

18:00 – 18:30    Welcome drinks and mingling

18:30 – 18:35    Guests are invited to take their seats

18:35 – 18:40    Welcoming remarks from the SweCham President

18:40 – 19:00    Keynote Speaker Presentation and Q&A

19:00 onwards  Dinner and networking

Furthermore, guests will eat a 3-course Western dinner and listen to guest speakers.

Related posts:

Jacob Wallenberg returns to speak at Swedcham’s APAC webinar Securitas Thailand offers cost effective security to your property Swedish air purifiers Camfil installed at emergency hospital in Bangkok SweCham invites to ‘Tech & The City x Chiang Mai Connect’ 

About Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *