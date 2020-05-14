Singaporean gangster dies in Denmark after 51 years on the run

Roland Tan Tong Meng has died in Denmark at the age of 72 – and has already been buried. The Singaporean man has been wanted since a murder in 1969, according to the Singaporean daily Mothership.

Tan, who was dubbed Mr. Big by the Danish media, died of a heart attack in the middle of a dinner party. Mr. Big was notorious, even in Denmark, for his ties to organized crime.

Around 100 people attended the funeral ceremony with most of them being members of biker groups and former convicts, reports the Danish daily Ekstra Bladet. Reportedly a fight broke out amongst several guest and the police had to be called.

Source: The Mothership