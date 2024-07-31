Singaporean opens restaurant in Esbjerg, Denmark

Singapore Køkken is the name of a new restaurant opening up in Skolegade 19, in Esbjerg, Denmark. The owner, Regina Chuah opened first in another location but had to move as the smell from her kitchen bothered the other tenants.

Regina Cbhuah has taken the opportunity to increase the dishes on the menu with twenty new offers, even more dishes from Singapore, drinks and desserts. Singapore Kitchen will be both take-away and for seated guests.

The Danish daily Vestkysten tells the story of how Regina and her husband came to Denmark. The family moved here three years ago because Regina Chuah’s grandfather and grandmother lives here. Her grandfather is Danish and he used to sail for Maersk Line. That is how he met her grandmother in Singapore.

Regina and her husband Andrew’s two boys loved visiting their grandfather and grandmother in Esbjerg and also loved Esbjerg, so the family chose to move here. Regina Chuah took a master’s in Environmental and Resource Management at the University of Southern Denmark. But she couldn’t get a job, applied for probably 50 positions, but without success. That’s why she opened Singapore Kitchen with local dishes from her homeland.

Singapore Kitchen will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-9pm, except for the last Sunday of each month.

Regina Chuah is married to Andrew, who was a real estate agent in Singapore and has worked as a window cleaner in Esbjerg. The couple has two boys, Austen and Ansen, who attend school in Esbjerg.