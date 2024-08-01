Ministers from Finland and Thailand agree on 900 berry pickers

Mr. Arto Satonen, Finland’s Minister of Employment at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland has held a video conference with Thailand’s Minister of Labor Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn discussing the practical issues regarding issuing visa’s to 900 Thai berry pickers to go to Finland as soon as possible.

Previously, the Thai farm workers were permitted to go to work on a tourist visa, but now each worker will have to obtain a work contract and be paid according to Finnish wage regulations. The Thai ministry has taken the opportunity to get directly involved including in the selection of the workers who used to pay extensively to middlemen to get visa and ticket.

Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn expressed his hope to be able to go to inspect the work himself in September.

Source: Khaosod