Special Tourist Visa to Thailand is now available

Since the breakout of Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, Thailand announced all borders closure to curb virus spreading. Recently after the country has been keeping a good record of infected numbers, the government has decided to reopen the country to tourism once again.

According to the Royal Thai Embassy in Finland announcement you can now apply for Special Tourist Visa to Thailand STV. The same goes for the other Nordic countries.

Aming the conditions is that the Thai government seeks your corporation of 14 days quarantine after arrival at your own expense. As well as wearing mask in public places is consider a good etiquette. For more information on how to prepare yourself before your next take off, please read:

Special Tourist Visa to Thailand