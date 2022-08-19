Join an online webinar on the future of EV Tech in Nordic countries & Thailand

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) invites interested attendees to join an online webinar on the topic of “The Future of Electric Vehicles – EV Ecosystem and future technology in Nordic countries and opportunities for EV-related industries in Thailand” on 22 August 2022.

The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at:

10.00 – 11.30 hrs (Stockholm time)

11.00 – 12.30 hrs (Helsinki time)

15.00 – 16.30 hrs (Bangkok time)

The event is co-hosted by the Royal Thai Embassies in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, and Helsinki, the Thailand Board of Investment, and the Thailand-Nordic Countries Innovation Unit (TNIU).

To register, please visit this link.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2371538/boi-invites-you-to-join-a-webinar-on-ev-ecosystem-and-future-technology-in-nordic-countries-and-opportunities-for-ev-related-industries-in-thailand