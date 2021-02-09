Statistics Sweden advicer Mr. Kjell Tambour recieved hounouring award from Cambodian Government



On 2 February 2021 the Embassy of Sweden released a statement to congratulated Mr. Kjell Tambour, Statistics Sweden’s Advisor based at the National Institute of Statistics (NIS) of the Ministry of Planning.

Last week, he received an honouring award from the Government of Cambodia for his efforts and contributions to the NIS over the past two years. Through the Partnership for Accountability and Transparency programme, which is funded jointly by Sweden and the EU, Kjell has worked closely with the NIS to provide technical and institutional support to NIS and the Statistic’s Unit of the Ministry of Planning in order to produce reliable statistical data for the Royal Government of Cambodia.