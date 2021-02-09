Danish Trade Council affirmed Malaysia remains priority even the embassy will be soon close

The Trade Council at the embassy of Denmark in Malaysia announced an overall outlook for last week of January 2021:

“The Trade Council at the Embassy here has had a busy week, with back-to-back meetings and webinars,” the embassy wrote..

“On Tuesday, we had a webinar with around 50 Danish companies to talk about the transition of our work here to our colleagues in Jakarta and the plans for Malaysia upon the closure of our Embassy at the end of May.”

“On Wednesday and Thursday, we also had our Regional Trade Meeting virtually for the first time ever, to discuss about the future of trade activities in Southeast Asia and the value-added services that we could provide to support Danish companies in their export promotion and business expansion to the region in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Please be rest assured that Malaysia is still very much a priority for the Trade Council!”