Taiwan Fellowship 2021 is now open for application from 1 May to 30 June.

The application from Sweden and Norway can be delivered to Mr. Paul Huang in the Taipei Mission in Sweden with the documents as follows:

1. The application form

2. Applicant’s Curriculum vitae

3. Study Plan (3 pages in either Chinese or English)

4. Two recommendation letters or permission letters from the head of unit

For more information, please visit Taiwan Fellowship