Computex Conference in Taipei has officially started

COMPUTEX is one of the global leading technology trade shows, the largest in Asia and the 2nd in the world. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a hybrid event this year as well. The physical event will be held from May 31st to June 4th in Taipei while the virtual event will be online from May 31st to June 30th.

The four highlighting features this year are “Tech Insights”, “Virtual Displays”, “Matchmaking and Networking” and “Hyper-Personalized Recommendations”. We sincerely invite all of you who are interested to participate in the event online.

Virtual Show Website: http://virtual.ComputexTaipei.com.tw
Exhibitor Online Registration Links:
COMPUTEXVirtual
InnoVEXVirtual
virtual.computextaipei.com.tw

