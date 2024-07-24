SweCham moving office to CP Tower 3

That-Swedish Chamber of Commerce – SweCham – reminds members that the Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the move of SweCham back to CP Tower 3, Phayathai takes place Thursday 25 July 2024.

The CP Tower 3 is a very convenient location, which previously was shared among the Thai-Norwegian, Thai-Danish and Thai-Swedish Chambers of Commerce. There is direct entry from the Phayathai BTS station.

The meeting takes place at 2 pm via the Zoom platform. It is a formality, as the move is scheduled to happen by the end of this month, as of 31 July 2024. But it is nevertheless also a great opportunity to catch up with fellow members over the summer break!

Registration is at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/egm2024 – but be aware that the EGM is open to SweCham members only. If you would like to become a member, please send a query to [email protected], and you will receive more information about member benefits!

Members who cannot attend are encouraged to send a proxy to Dr Poj at [email protected] in order for the meeting to reach the required quorum.