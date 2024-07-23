Finland / General news / Thailand

Thai workers scammed for jobs in Finland

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

Multiple Thai nationals were detained in Suvarnabhumi Airport this Saturday, 20 July 2024. The 43 Thai citizens had been convinced that they had a legitimate job waiting for them as berry pickers in Finland, but in reality they had fallen for a scam.

The Department of Employment in Thailand had initiated the investigation after they had been tipped off about the workers.

Workers from Thailand has not been allowed to work in Finland as berry pickers this year, due to bad working conditions. The Director General of the Employment Department, Somchai Morakotsriwan stated the following after the nationals had been detained:

“The export of workers to Finland as wild fruit pickers is currently suspended. Discussions between the two countries aim to adjust regulations to benefit the workers.”

Source: Thaiger

 

