SwedCham HK launches platform for knowledge and learning

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has launched ‘THE ACADEMY” which is a platform for knowledge and learning for SwedCham members and friends.

THE ACADEMY offers a variety of courses and classes on many different topics. Current courses include how to sell on Amazon, Swedish Language courses, Mandarin language course – 大家准备好了么? with even more to come.

The Academy is open to everyone but as a SwedCham member, you can attend all courses for a discounted price. Please contact chamber@swedcham.com.hk if you have any questions and see all courses available here.