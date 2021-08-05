Watch the Olympic gold medal football match between Sweden and Canada with SwedCham HK

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong is inviting its members to watch the Olympic gold medal match between Sweden and Canada on Friday 6 August.

More about the event:

The Swedish Women’s National Team are on the hunt for the gold medal after their win in the semi-final against Australia – and we at SwedCham could not be more excited to cheer them on!

The gold medal match will be played on Friday the 6th of August at 10 am and we are welcoming members who want to watch the game to our office in Wan Chai! Start your weekend in the best possible way and join us to watch!

Please note that we will not be able to host everyone so its spots are given on a first come first served basis, it’s only for members and it is free of charge to join.

Sending all our support to the @swewnt​ from Hong Kong, hope to see you on Friday!

*Please note that all participants need to be vaccinated to attend. Find more information and sign up here