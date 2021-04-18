Danish embassy flooded with kids paintings from the Denmark in Your Eyes 2021 contest

On 12 April 2021 the Royal Danish embassy in Vietnam announced:

We are very happy at the Danish Embassy! The Denmark in Your Eyes 2021 Contest has received more than 18,000 entries from 30 cities and provinces all over Vietnam. This annual event has rapidly gained interest over the years.

This year’s theme “Green Living” aims to offer a creative playground that encourages children to explore and learn about environmental protection, responsible use of natural resources, protection of wildlife, energy saving, renewable energy, C02 emission reduction, how to effectively manage and dispose of waste and much more.

The winning students will be contacted by the Organiser Board during next week. The award ceremony will be held on 14th of May in Hanoi.

PLEASE ENJOY AND FIND inspiration from some of the children’s paintings. We are impressed!