Swedish Embassy in Yangon welcomes new team member

The embassy of Sweden in Yangon, Myanmar has welcomed Sigrid-Marianella Stensrud Ekman as a new team member. The embassy welcomed its new member with the following statement:

“We are very excited to welcome our new team member Sigrid-Marianella Stensrud Ekman, who will be supporting the team in the areas of peace building and social inclusion. Before joining the Section Office in Yangon, Sigrid spent two years working for the UN Resident Coordinator’s office in DPR Korea. She has also previously worked for the Swedish Embassy in Beijing and the Swedish Embassy in Maputo. Sigrid is currently in Sweden but is very much looking forward to traveling to Myanmar later this month of January.”