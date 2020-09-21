Swedish ambassador visited the Extraordinary Chambers in the Court of Cambodia (ECCC)

On 10 September 2020, The Swedish Ambassador H.E. Björn Häggmark visited Extraordinary Chambers in the Court of Cambodia (ECCC) together with Embassy colleagues Magnus André and Camilla M Ottosson.

The visit included talks with Director and Deputy director of Administration, UNKART coordinator, international prosecutor, national and international judges.

The embassy expressed that the discussions gave the team a deeper understanding for the achievements of the ECCC so far, lessons learnt as well as the proposed plans forward. Reconciliation and public outreach were some of the topics that caught the visitors’ interest as well as the features of this unique hybrid court system.