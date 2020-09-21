Denmark donated reusable masks to Internally Displaced Persons camps in Rakhine state

Since the first local transmission of COVID-19 started a few weeks ago in Rakhine State, the number of infections has been rapidly increasing. Vulnerable groups such as internally displaced persons are at a high risk of being infected and suffering loss of livelihoods.

On 25th August, Denmark has donated 20,000 adult-size cloth face masks and 10,000 children-size cloth face masks to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in 6 IDP camps and 2 villages in Sittwe Township in Rakhine State.

Till date, Denmark has donated 455,000 Reusable Cloth Face Masks to: local quarantine centres; hospitals; clinics; civil society organisations; schools and government departments located in various townships of Rakhine State.