Ambassador Häggmark spoke at the launch of Cambodian climate report

Sweden is supporting Cambodia in the process of updating the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

In the recent launch at the Ministry of Environment of the updated commitments, the Swedish Ambassador H.E. Björn Häggmark welcomed the progress which marks an increased ambition by Cambodia by the inclusion of areas such as agriculture and waste management for the 2030 targets. The ambassador stressed how vital it is to engage local communities and stakeholders to stop deforestation, and to respect the rights of environmental activists. The green transformation required to reach the objectives of the Paris agreement is dependent on the involvement of the private sector. Changing consumer awareness and behaviour will create opportunities for green businesses.

The ambassador said, the updated NDCs recognise the disproportional impact of climate change on women and proposed actions can improve gender equality. With its updated NDCs, Cambodia will also seek to promote the rights of indigenous peoples, specifically concerning land ownership.

To download the report, click here.