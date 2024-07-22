Sweden invited to non-war games in Indonesia

Sweden is the only country among the Nordic countries that has been invited by Indonesia to participate in the multinational MNEK navy exercise in Bali in February 2025. MNEK is an abbreviation of “Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo”.
Traditionally, military exercises focus on combat tactics but the MNEK concept focuses on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, search and rescue operations, post-disaster restorative measures, and maritime security patrols. Therefore, it is not a problem that some of the 56 countries, that have been invited, are at odds with each other in other ways, the organizer explains.
“We hope that this exercise can bring together countries, and we want to show them that this exercise is viable and is of high value to navies,” explained Navy Colonel Lukman Kharish when briefing the media about the preparation for the 5th MNEK.
Last year, some 36 countries, participated in the 4th MNEK, held in Makassar last year. On that occasion, a total of 13 countries sent their battleships to carry out a joint drill.
The 56 countries invited to the 5th MNEK in Bali are:
The United States
Australia
Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh
The Netherlands
Brazil
Brunei Darussalam
Chile
China
Colombia
Fiji
The Philippines
India
The United Kingdom
Iraq
Iran
Italy
Japan
Germany
Cambodia
Canada
Kenya
South Korea
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Laos
Egypt
Malaysia
Mexico
Myanmar
New Zealand
Nigeria
New Caledonia
Oman
Pakistan
Papua New Guinea
France
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Russia
Singapore
South Africa
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sweden
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Tonga
Turkey
The United Arab Emirates
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Lebanon
Bahrain
Kuwait