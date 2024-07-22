Sweden invited to non-war games in Indonesia

Sweden is the only country among the Nordic countries that has been invited by Indonesia to participate in the multinational MNEK navy exercise in Bali in February 2025. MNEK is an abbreviation of “Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo”.

Traditionally, military exercises focus on combat tactics but the MNEK concept focuses on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, search and rescue operations, post-disaster restorative measures, and maritime security patrols. Therefore, it is not a problem that some of the 56 countries, that have been invited, are at odds with each other in other ways, the organizer explains.

“We hope that this exercise can bring together countries, and we want to show them that this exercise is viable and is of high value to navies,” explained Navy Colonel Lukman Kharish when briefing the media about the preparation for the 5th MNEK.

Last year, some 36 countries, participated in the 4th MNEK, held in Makassar last year. On that occasion, a total of 13 countries sent their battleships to carry out a joint drill.

The 56 countries invited to the 5th MNEK in Bali are:

The United States

Australia

Saudi Arabia

Bangladesh

The Netherlands

Brazil

Brunei Darussalam

Chile

China

Colombia

Fiji

The Philippines

India

The United Kingdom

Iraq

Iran

Italy

Japan

Germany

Cambodia

Canada

Kenya

South Korea

North Korea

Kazakhstan

Laos

Egypt

Malaysia

Mexico

Myanmar

New Zealand

Nigeria

New Caledonia

Oman

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

France

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Turkey

The United Arab Emirates

Vanuatu

Vietnam

Lebanon

Bahrain

Kuwait