Finland wins Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2024

Joho Pyro Professional Fireworks AB team from Finland won the championship at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2024 with a spectacular performance on the Han River on the evening of 13 July 2024.

It is the second time that the Finnish team has won the title. It took the title in 2019 before the festival was suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finnish team received a prize worth US$20,000 while Liuyang Jingduan New-art Display Co.Ltd group from China coming in second was awarded a prize worth US$10,000.

The Finnish team burned the night sky of Da Nang City with a modern and dynamic performance with around 10,000 firecrackers. The sparkling show featuring lighting effects, music, and the latest techniques captivated the audience with incredibly innovative effects both in the air and on the water surface, conveying a message that all people will achieve joy and happiness in life.

According to the Department of Tourism of Da Nang City, the locality received 455 flights from July 11 to 13, including around 147 flights on July 13; and 7,500 – 8,000 passengers arriving in Da Nang by train. The room occupancy rate reached 95 percent while cruise tourism likely attained 100 percent.