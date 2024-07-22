Nordic students attended summer course in China

The Nordic Centre in Shanghai held a summer course in “Business and Innovation in China” over an intensive two-week period from July 1st to July 12th, bringing together a record number of students from the five Nordic countries.

The summer course was attended by 35 students from 13 universities – significantly more than previous years.

As always, with the aim of providing insights into the exciting and ever-changing business world in China, the course consisted of various activities – company visits, academic lectures at the Nordic Centre, various cultural activities as well as an overnight trip to the nearby city of Suzhou.

During the two-week course, the students visited companies such as Volvo, ByteDance and EY, among others, and heard insightful presentations by experts from different fields. As an integral part of the course, the students worked on their very own business ideas, which they pitched on the last day of the course.

“While there was only one winner, all the students did a great job presenting their innovative ideas,” writes the Nordic Centre on its FaceBook page.

Students from the following universities participated:

Denmark: Aalborg University, Aarhus University, University of Copenhagen, University of Southern Denmark

Norway: BI Norwegian Business School, NHH Norwegian School of Economics, University of Oslo

Finland: University of Eastern Finland, University of Turku

Sweden: University of Gothenburg, Stockholm University

Iceland: University of Iceland