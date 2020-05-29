Sweden participated in Asian Development Bank’s first virtual conference

Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines,H.E. Harald Fries, was the designated representative of Sweden in the first stage of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s 53rd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors on 22 May 2020.

In its first-ever virtual Annual Meeting held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Governors recently approved ADB’s financial statements and the allocation of its 2019 net income. ADB is also actively supporting its members as they address the effects of COVID-19 through its $20 billion response package. For more information, please read here.