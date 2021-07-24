During his annual leave in Sweden, Ambassador Harald Fries visited the Philippine Embassy in Stockholm, the Embassy of Sweden in Malina shares in a recent update.

The Embassy writes that the Philippine Embassy in Stockholm reopened in May 2020 with concurrent jurisdiction over Finland.

Together with the update, the Embassy shares pictures of Ambassador Fries with H.E. Maria Lumen Isleta, Ambassador of the Philippines to Sweden, and Clariza Mae Columna, Commercial Attaché of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center.

“The flag is flown at half-mast in mourning of the death of President Benigno Aquino III,” the Embassy writes.