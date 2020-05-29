Konecranes won another order from Vietnam

Finland-based Konecranes said it has won another order from Ben Nghe Port in Vietnam for two BOXHUNTER RTG cranes. The cranes will be delivered in cooperation with Telin Group JSC in April of 2021. The order was booked in March 2020.

Ben Nghe is centrally located on the Saigon River in Ho Chi Minh City, and serves both domestic and international container traffic. The port has been operating two Konecranes BOXHUNTER RTGs since 2017.

Mr. Dang Hoai Giang, Chairman of the Board of Ben Nghe Port, said “The BOXHUNTER RTG has met our expectations and we look forward to receiving two more and putting them into service. Konecranes has supported us well. Acquiring two more BOXHUNTERs was an easy decision.”

Jerry Fann, Sales Director China and Southeast Asia, Konecranes Port Solutions, said “The popularity of the BOXHUNTER RTG is growing throughout the world and I’m honored that Ben Nghe Port has decided to purchase more of these innovative RTGs from us.”

According to the manufacturer, the BOXHUNTER RTG features a modern operating concept that puts the operator down in a cabin at the truck lane, close to the truck loading and unloading action.

Ben Nghe’s new BOXHUNTERs will be fully-electric 16-wheel machines, powered by cable reel like its current BOXHUNTERs. They will stack one-over-five containers high with an operating width of six containers plus truck lane. They will be equipped with GPS-based auto-steering and TRUCONNECT remote technical support.

Kone­cranes’ machinery is powered by Ecolifting system to reduce carbon footprint, such as eco-optimizing diesel drives to hybridization and fully-electrified fleets.