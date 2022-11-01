Community news / Singapore / Sweden

Embassy of Sweden in Singapore visits 4th graders at GIIS SMART CAMPUS

by Jeannette Hinrup
The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore visited very interested 4th graders at the Global Indian International School. Photo: Embassy of Sweden in Singapore

The Global Indian International School – GIIS SMART Campus – in Singapore had invited the Embassy of Sweden to meet a 4th grade class and talk about Sweden.

The Embassy said the students were doing a project on Sweden for their UN day and had prepared everything from individual craft projects to maps of Sweden, and that the kids asked many questions for the Embassy’s employees.

The Embassy expressed to have enjoyed experiencing the enthusiasm and curiosity towards Sweden. It further stated they are happy to engage in the education on Sweden again in the future and thanked the school and the teachers for being kind and interested and for organizing the visit.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EmbassyofSwedeninSingapor

