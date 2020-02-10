Sweden-Southeastasia Summit Cancelled

Team Sweden in South East Asia has decided to cancel the “Sweden-Southeast Asia Business Summit” scheduled to be held in Singapore on February 13-14, 2020. The reason is the corona virus outbreak which the Singaporean health authorities have upgraded to Code Orange. That is the second highest alert level (explained here: https://www.moh.gov.sg/diseases-updates/being-prepared-for-a-pandemic )

“In consultation with the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Business Sweden and local counterparts we have concluded that cancelling the “Summit” is the correct decision at this juncture as the health and well-being of our participants is our top priority,” a statement says on the website of the summit.

“Over the course of the last few days it has also become clear that a number of our main speakers would cancel their participation,” the statement adds.

The “Sweden Southeast Asia Business Summit” is a joint effort by “Team Sweden” in Southeast Asia, organized by the Embassy of Sweden, Business Sweden and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

The two previous summits were held in Singapore (2016) and Kuala Lumpur (2018).