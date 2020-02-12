Sjømannskirken in Singapore hosts concert with Thomas Brondbo

The famous singer Thomas Brondbo will play at the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore Sunday the 16 February 2020 at 7 PM, according to the Church’s newsletter. The price is 30 SGD.

The church reports the concert as an event that is dear to the church as Thomas Brondbo writes songs about life and all that comes with it. Furthermore, the artist also released a tribute song ‘Sjømannskirken’ to the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in 2018. The song has since become the Church’s official song.

The Norwegian Seamen’s Church describes themselves as striving ‘to be home away from home’ and is hoping that this event will make many Norwegian expats feel closer to Norway – especially when Thomas Bronbo will play his song “Heim et annet sted på jord”.

Thomas Brondbo topped the Norwegian music chart Norsktoppen for 12 weeks with the song “Du sa æ va en drøm” in 2006 – and got “crowned” as the king of Norsktoppen the same year.