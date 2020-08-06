Sweden supports Cambodia’s Arbitration Council

Sweden has been supporting Cambodia’s Arbitration Council Foundation (AFC) since 2014 in its work to resolve labour disputes as well as promoting social dialogues to contribute to a sound industrial relation environment in Cambodia.

The Arbitration Council is an independent, national institution with quasi-judicial authority derived from the Labour Law of Cambodia, established in 2003 with the support of the Ministry of Labour, employers and unions. The Arbitration Council is empowered to assist parties in resolving collective labour disputes in Cambodia.

On 25 July 2020 – the Arbitration Council Foundation organized a Regular Arbitrators Meeting (RAM) which was conducted at the Himawari Hotel & Apartment in Phnom Penh. The meeting aimed to discuss and update cases registered at the Arbitration Council, the recent progress of professional relations, and Force Majeure Concept.

