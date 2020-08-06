Vestas chosen to service Siemens wind turbines in Philippines

Vestas reached on 4 August 2020 an agreement with Vena Energy to service its 54 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines at Pililla Wind Project in Philippines.

In the announcement of the agreement, Vestas explains that it is the company’s first full scope multi-brand service deal in the Philippines, leveraging Vestas extensive experience from servicing 3.6 GW Gamesa turbines globally, including Taiwan in the Asia Pacific region.

Located 50 kilometres east of the capital city, Manila, the Pililla Wind Project was commissioned in 2015 and comprises 27 Gamesa G90-2.0 MW turbines from Siemens.

Under the agreement, Vestas will commence a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise the wind farm’s energy production. With a yield-based availability guarantee for turbines and services for balance of plant assets, the agreement will provide Vena Energy with improved certainty of return on its wind asset investment.

Samrinder Nehria, Head of Vena Energy Philippines said:

“This agreement highlights our commitment to the long-term asset life extension of our projects and ensures that the Pililla Wind Project continues to contribute to the livelihood of our host communities, while enhancing the efficiency and profitability of our project in the Philippines.”

Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific region said:

“Vena Energy is a trusted partner and we look forward to helping them achieve the best possible return on investment from their Gamesa fleet.This agreement marks a further expansion of our service portfolio in the Asia Pacific region and continues to show why Vestas is the leading fleet-wide service partner in the wind energy industry”.

Vestas currently services more than 8 GW of non-Vestas turbines, comprising a number of major wind turbine brands. This deal further bolsters our global multi-brand service portfolio, the world’s largest.