Indonesian XL Axiata chose Ericsson to provide 5G Cloud core technology

Ericsson announced on 30 July 2020, that the Indonesian mobile telecommunications services operator XL Axiata has selected Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready cloud core technology solutions in East Indonesia. This includes Ericsson Cloud Packet Core and Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) solution.

Yessie D. Yosetya, Chief Technology Officer, XL Axiata, says: “Data consumption in Indonesia is growing rapidly and users are constantly looking out for cutting-edge technologies every day. By investing in advanced Cloud Packet Core solutions, we will be able to remain at the technology forefront and address the increasingly high demands of our tech-savvy customers. Ericsson is one of our key network partners and we are confident that this deployment will further enhance the quality of our network performance.”

Jerry Soper, Head of Ericsson Indonesia, says: “Ericsson has been leading the virtual evolved packet core and NFVI market for several years now. The maturity of our software applications, stability of our operational performance, as well as our exceptional local delivery capabilities, were critical for winning XL Axiata’s confidence in our solutions. This deal is proof of our continued leadership in packet core as well as our commitment to working with XL Axiata in preparation for 5G services.”

Average data usage per smartphone is forecast to increase 10-fold on a 5G device in Indonesia, according to the June 2019 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. Ericsson’s solutions will help XL Axiata to prepare for this increase in data traffic, simplify operations and secure 5G revenues.



Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, which includes applications such as Evolved Packet Gateway, allows for a distributed core network architecture to boost network performance in preparation for 5G.

Coupled with NFVI, the new core network will provide XL Axiata with an open and highly flexible solution, capable of deploying new technologies with built-in customizations and novel innovations. This will ensure the quick introduction of new services and help deliver an enriched customer experience, while providing full-service continuity.

Ericsson Cloud Packet Core builds on virtual Evolved Packet Core (EPC) applications. Ericsson is dedicated to supporting customers on a smooth evolution from EPC to dual-mode 5G Cloud core operations, 5G EPC and 5G Core, ensuring flexibility, fast time to market and efficiency in operations. Ericsson’s NFVI solution enables operators to deploy virtual telecom, OSS, BSS, IT and media applications with speed while keeping total cost of ownership low. In order to get started quickly with cloud-based applications and with low risk, Ericsson provides a proven and pre-integrated solution that is evolved with edge computing and container management capabilities.