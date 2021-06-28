Swedish Aegirbio signs 100 million SEK order on Covid test for distribution in Asia

The Swedish company Aegirbio, which specializes in Covid-19 saliva tests, has together with Nowmed Sweden landed an order valued at approximately SEK 100 million, Dagens Industri reports.

Aegirbio’s Covid saliva tests are in demand from several places in Asia and Aegirbio’s CEO Martin Linde says, “We have a saliva-based covid-19 test and now we have a reseller in Thailand who will distribute to the surrounding countries.”

Aegirbio has developed the test, but production is managed by another Nordic company. After the recent order, Aegirbio believes that more will come and estimates that the company may receive orders worth SEK 200 million a month and that the total order value in 2021 can be up to SEK 1 billion.

Martin Linde says that the recent order is a major breakthrough for the company. He explains that it is the European CE marking that has made Asian buyers turn to the European market. The CE marking is an administrative marking with which the manufacturer or importer affirms its conformity with European health, safety, and environmental protection standards for products sold within the European Economic Area.

Martin Linde adds that the easier-to-handle saliva tests have an advantage over the traditional nasal or throat PCR tests.