Novo Nordisk will help combat diabetes in Indonesia

The Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has signes a deal with a Indonesian state-owned drug company called Bio Farma. Their goal is to produce insulin to fight diabetes within Indonesia. This was stated by a Bio Farma senior official.

Soleh Ayubi, the deputy chief executive officer of Bio Farma, told Reuters on a phone call that Bio Farma and Novo Nordisk has signed a memorandum of understanding about producing a larger amount of insulin within the country.

Novo Nordisk has made quite the brand in its new drug Ozempic, and the company is also known for being one of the biggest producers of insulin in the world.

In this colaboration Novo Nordisk will contribute with its expertise in diabetes treatment and insulin production, whereas Bio Farma will contribute with the local manufacturing facilities.

According to Sreerekha Sreenivasan, vice president and general manager of Novo Nordisk in indonesia, this should be viewed as a statement on Novo Nordisk’ commitment to Indonesia.

Source: KFGO

