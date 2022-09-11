Community news / Philippines / Sweden

Swedish Ambassador met Secretary Robert Borje of the Philippines Climate Change Commission

Photo by the Embassy of Sweden in Manila Facebook page.

Ambassador Annika Thunborg of the Swedish Embassy in Manila met Secretary Robert Borje, the Vice Chairperson and the Executive Director of the Climate Change Commission earlier this week.

Both discussed areas of potential collaboration on climate action for the Philippines.

Secretary Borje is also a part of Stockholm+50. He joined the conference in June 2022.

Stockholm+50 was a high-level conference that tackled the triple planetary crisis concerning climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

