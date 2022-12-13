Business in Asia / Philippines / Sweden

Sweden helps promote inclusive labor rights in Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by the Embassy of Sweden in Manila Facebook page.

The Swedish Embassy in Manila and Swedish companies including Atlas Copco, IKEA, Swedish Match, and Transcom recently joined the “Sustainability Talks: The Right To Decent Work Forum,” which helped promote inclusive labor rights in the Philippines.

“The inclusion of labor rights is a crucial part of furthering socioeconomic development,” writes the Embassy Facebook page.

At the event, the Swedish Labor Model and more perspectives were discussed and shared.

In addition, the importance of enhancing the skills of Filipino workers was also highlighted by the Department of Labor and Employment and the International Labour Organization.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/SwedeninManila/posts/pfbid024XWHPsZtG3WHJYH9YpZ2ge29XciKSBdbKTEKrpf3f1JQ16LRB6EeQb6X6MS7hHogl

Related posts:

Swedish Ambassador met Secretary Robert Borje of the Philippines Climate Change Commission Swedish Ambassador visits Quezon City of Manila Embassy of Sweden Manila will be closed on 9-10 April 2020 Ambassador Thunborg presented copies of her diplomatic credentials to DFA Chief of Protocol

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *