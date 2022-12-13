Sweden helps promote inclusive labor rights in Philippines

The Swedish Embassy in Manila and Swedish companies including Atlas Copco, IKEA, Swedish Match, and Transcom recently joined the “Sustainability Talks: The Right To Decent Work Forum,” which helped promote inclusive labor rights in the Philippines.

“The inclusion of labor rights is a crucial part of furthering socioeconomic development,” writes the Embassy Facebook page.

At the event, the Swedish Labor Model and more perspectives were discussed and shared.

In addition, the importance of enhancing the skills of Filipino workers was also highlighted by the Department of Labor and Employment and the International Labour Organization.

