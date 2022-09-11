General news / Norway / Philippines

Multi-awarded Norwegian authors to tell tales in the Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Two multi-awarded Norwegian authors Håkon Øvreås and Kristin Roskifte are coming to Manila, the Philippines.

Håkon Øvreås is the author of “Brown“. Kristin Roskifte is the author of “Everybody Counts“.

Both will do a LIVE for a series of read-outs on 16 – 18 September 2022.

The event’s agenda:

16 September 2022 (4:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

  • Friday Book Nook with Håkon Øvreås and Kristin Roskifte at Level 3, SM Aura Premier

17 September 2022 (2:00 PM – 3:00 PM)

  • Saturday with Kristin Roskifte at SMX Meeting Room 7

18 September 2022 (6:00 PM – 7:00 PM)

  • Sunday with Håkon Øvreås at MIBF Main Stage

Please note, the event is free of charge.

 

Related posts:

Swedish education specialist visited rural cities in Cambodia for better understanding of the situation and how to improve it Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore looking for performing artists China shipping problems takes a toll on Swedish children’s book publishers Norway discussed peacebuilding in BARMM

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.