Swedish couple banned from keeping animals after they left their dogs and went to Thailand

A Swedish couple has been banned from keeping animals after leaving their eight dogs alone when they went to Thailand on holiday.

Aftonbladet writes that the dogs, two adults, and six puppies, were left outdoors in a small yard covered in feces, without raised beds for them to sleep on or any objects that they could play with.

Following a report of concern, the County Administrative Board came for inspection in February 2020 while the couple was away on holiday in Thailand and decided that the conditions were so bad that they took the animals into immediate custody.

In September the owners were convicted of violating the Animal Welfare Act and they are now also banned from animals.