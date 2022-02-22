Malaysia brings fresh charge against Aker Solution manager

Just before Christmas, a Malaysian court dropped the charges against a local manager of Norwegian oil service provider Aker Solutions, but the case is now back in the court system again, media E24 writes.

Last week, the local manager was charged with matters related to the company’s annual result, according to a message from Aker Solutions’ Kuala Lumpur office, which E24 has received from the company’s press contact Torbjørn Andersen.

Reuters was first with reports on the case and the news agency referred to a court document and wrote that the accusations are about the person in question having submitted false information about Aker Engineering Malaysia, a local unit of the group, to the authorities. Neither the local manager nor his lawyer has responded to the news agency’s inquiries.

Last summer, it became known that the Malaysian manager had been charged after being summoned for questioning by local authorities. The charge was later dropped, but a Malaysian court has now brought fresh charges against the manager.

In January this year, another manager of Aker Solutions was also charged with document forgery in Malaysia.

“Aker Solutions fully supports the two employees, and also believes that the current charges are unfounded. We will continue to cooperate with local authorities in the countries in which we operate,” Aker Solutions writes in the report.