Swedish EMS provider Hanza invests in Chinese operations

The Swedish EMS provider Hanza is expanding the company’s operations in China by moving to new and larger premises, media Evertiq reports.

The global knowledge-based manufacturing company’s new premises are approximately 4000 square meters with an option to add another 4000 square meters and the company has in addition to the new premises also invested approximately SEK 10 million in electronics production equipment.

Hanza already has a manufacturing cluster in Suzhou, China but positive market developments have made the company expansion plans a reality and Hanza’s factory relocation and the installation of the new equipment will be completed during the third quarter of this year.

Speaking about the expansion, Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza says, “We see product companies that are moving production back from China to Europe, but also companies that want to move their production for the Chinese market from Europe to China. The underlying reason is the same – to manufacture close to the end market. Here, HANZA uniquely supports these companies, through supply-chain advisory services and project management of factory relocations.”