Embassy of Sweden celebrated National Day in the Philippines

The Embassy of Sweden in Manila successfully celebrated their joyful and entertaining virtual program on 6 June to commemorate the Nordic country’s National Day.

In a recent article, Manila Times sums up some of the most memorable moments from the celebrations which included a special virtual tour of the Swedish residence in Manila given by Ambassador Harald Fries and his wife Susan.

The event also featured a short video from Her Royal Highness, Crown Princess Victoria, and her family wishing everyone a Happy Swedish National Day .”Once again, we find ourselves celebrating the Swedish National Day differently. Last year, we hoped that we would have been through the pandemic by now. Unfortunately, that is not yet the case. For so many people around the world, this has been and still is, an exceptionally difficult time. We all look forward to better days ahead, here in Sweden and abroad,” HRH Crown Princess Victoria said while also showing viewers herself and her family decorating Haga Palace with Swedish flags.

“Here in Stockholm, that very special time of the year just ahead of summer has finally arrived. The days are getting longer. The sun is shining. Birds are welcoming the arrival of our favorite outdoor season. Just like every year. After all, some things never change,” HRH Crown Princess Victoria added.

The celebration event also featured several musical performances and several choirs and star chefs.