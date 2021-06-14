NordCham Vietnam updates on Covid-19 situation

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce invites stakeholders to join an online conference for an update on the Covid-19 situation in Vietnam. The invitation says:

Dear Members,

Taking into account the unfortunate and recent negative trend related to Covid-19 in Vietnam Nordcham have been requested by several of our members to organize a general updates related current Covid situation.

For an opening session, Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen, Nordcham Chairman, EuroCham executive board member and CEO of YouGov will provide some updates on EuroCham/Nordcham’s interaction with the Vietnamese Government about Covid-19 vaccination.

After this, Ms. Hang Nguyen partner from Baker Mckenzie in HCMC – our expert and speaker from the previous Business Briefing – will continue with more updates on travel and quarantine restrictions.

Last but not least, Ms. Wendy Vu, Acting Country Manager, Qatar Airways has kindly agreed to provide us with the latest update on international travel.

AGENDA:

2:00 – 2:05 PM: Welcome from Nordcham

2:05 – 2:25 PM: EuroCham actions toward vaccine in Vietnam by Mr. Thue Quist Thomasen

2:25 – 2:45 PM: Travel and quarantine restrictions by Ms. Hang Nguyen

2:45 – 2:55 PM: Qatar update on international flight restrictions by Ms. Wendy Vu

2:55 – 3:00 PM: Closing remark