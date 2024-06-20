Business in Asia / China / Sweden / Textile

Swedish fashion house opens third store in Beijing

- by Lærke Kobberup

Acne Studios, a Swedish fashion house, will open its third physical store in Beijing, China. The new store will be located in the Taikoo Li Sanlitun retail district.

The store is in two stories an span 436 squaremeters. It is one of the brands largest stores worldwide.

“We wanted to give the best of Acne Studios to Beijing in a much stronger setting,” Mattias Magnusson, CEO of Acne Studios, told the media.

The new store will carry a full range of women’s and men’s clothing. It will also feature a collection of limited-edition pieces in different shades of pink.

Source: Inside Retail

