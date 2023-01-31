Acne Studios opens first store in Singapore

The Swedish-based Luxury brand, with more than 60 stores globally, just opened its first store in Singapore. With the opening, the brand also makes their debut into the Southeast Asia region.

Located at the South wing at Marina Bay Sands, the store is built almost entirely in glass, which reflects the contemporary style of the brand.

Acne Studios collaborated with the Swedish design studio Halleröd to conceptualize the store.

Currently, Acne Studios in Singapore is giving a preview into the SS23 collection through the glass display. The full SS23 collection will be available in the store from March.