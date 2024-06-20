Singapore and Norway partnering in maritime collaboration

The companies Maritime CleanTech and Ocean Hyway Cluster have gone into partnership the Innovation Norway to further the green maritime cooperation between Singapore and Norway.

The new parternship was kicked off by a four-day business from Singaporean companies in Norway.

There is two mayor changes that this partnership hopes to initiate. Firstly they would like to make a electrification of domestic harbor vessels. Secondly they want to support the devolopment of cutting-edge marine fuels.

“Norway has a strong legacy in maritime innovation, and strengthening ties with Singapore represents a significant step forward in our efforts to promote green shipping solutions globally. Through our program, supported by a strong Team Norway in Singapore, we will provide Norwegian companies with the support they need to succeed in the highly competitive Southeast Asian market,” Jonathan Sørbye, Head of Trade and International Growth at Innovation Norway, stated.

Source: Offshore Energy