CERF allocates $12 million for Myanmar with Sweden, Norway, and Denmark amongst top donors

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated $12 million to support humanitarian operations in Myanmar. This funding is part of a broader $100 million initiative aimed at addressing severe underfunding in 10 critical humanitarian crises globally.

In 2024, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark are among the top five donors to CERF, underscoring their strong commitment to global humanitarian efforts. Finland, the 14th-largest donor, contributed EUR 8 million to CERF in 2023 and continues to emphasize the importance of supporting Myanmar during its ongoing crisis.

The new CERF allocation addresses urgent needs in Yemen, Ethiopia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Cameroon, Mozambique, Burundi, and Malawi. More than a third of this funding targets Yemen and Ethiopia, where crises are exacerbated by hunger, displacement, and climate-related disasters.

Joyce Msuya, Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, highlighted that CERF funding acts as a critical emergency cash injection when other resources are inadequate. She stressed the urgent need for sustained donor support to effectively address these underfunded crises.

This $100 million release follows a similar allocation earlier this year, marking 2024 as the lowest year for CERF funding in the past three years. With a global humanitarian funding target of $49 billion for 2024, only 29% of the required funds have been received, creating a $35 billion shortfall.

CERF, managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), remains a crucial tool for initiating and strengthening emergency responses. Since its creation in 2005, CERF has provided $9.3 billion in aid, including $3.2 billion for underfunded crises.