Swedish partnership aim to boost Indonesian research

The Karolinska Institutet and Carl Bennet AB has reached an agreement on a multiyear partnership to further colaboration between Karolinska Institutet and Universitas Airlangga in Surabaya, Indonesia.

The partnershsip with Carl Bennet has resultet in him and President Annika Östman Wernerson signing an agreement for a four-year program totalling in 8 milion Swedish Kronor.

According to an article by Mirage News this collaboration is a result from a high level discussion on trade and development between the two governments of Sweden and Indonesia. The topic has partly arisin due to a request from the Ministry of indonesia with a desire to strengthen human resources and capacity in areas related to critical care.

The Senior Advisor on the research team, Mariam Claeson, is very optimistiv about this new development:

“This will generate evidence on how to address public health and clinical priorities of mutual interest between Sweden and Indonesia, and globally: the management of severely ill children, with focus in the newborn period, and how to accelerate progress on essential emergency and critical care (EECC)”.

Source: The Mirage News