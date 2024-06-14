Neste transfer SAF to Singaporean airport

The Finnish fuel company Neste has supplied sustainable aviation fuel, SAF; for flights departing from Singapore Changi Airport. The deal has been made with the airline Emirates.

This new deal makes Emriates the first international visiting carrier using sustainable aviation fuel supplied at the airport from Neste’s Singapore refinery.

The Emirates has a need for a large amount of aviation fuel. Therefor there has been transferred over 2,600 tons of blended sustainable aviation fuel into the fueling system at Changi Airport the last few weeks.

The colaboration between Emirates and Neste began in October 2023.

