Questionnaire for Danes abroad

The nonprofit organization Danes Worldwide is looking for Danes abroad to answer a questionnaire ahead of the yearly “Parliament of the Global Danes” event. The aim is to understand, what issues Danes abroad face in regards to their home country as well as understanding what affiliation they have towards Denmark.

The results will be used in debates with politicians and other opinion makers in the Parliament of the Global Danes. Danes abroad can contribute by filling out the questionnaire here.

The Parliament of Global Danes will gather politicians, experts and global Danes in the Danish parliament to discuss issues. It will take place both in person and virtual on 28 August 2024 at 13.00 Danish time.

Participants can meet Commissioner of the EU Margrethe Vestager, former minister Bertel Haarder and Karin Axelsson, EU correspondent of Politiken. According to Danes Worldwide, it is the most important event of the year for Danes abroad.